McCracken appointed as New Haven Police Chief

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Jeffrey McCracken was appointed to the position of New Haven Police Department Chief Thursday.

McCracken replaces Henry McKinnon, who retired on July 12 after 24 years with the department.

“I welcome Jeff as our new chief of police for the City of New Haven,” said New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald. “I am fully confident in Jeff’s ability to lead. He has been dedicated and has pursued excellence in his police career.”

McCracken is a detective and has been an officer with the department since 2006.

He will start in his new role on Sunday, July 21.