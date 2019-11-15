McCormick releases 2020 education priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick has released her 2020 legislative priorities for the state’s Department of Education.

Student learning and school improvements are two of the biggest items on her list, with McCormick adding she also wants to address vaping among students, plus proposals on increased operational accountability and program quality for so-called “virtual” schools.

She also wants teachers serving special education populations within career tech centers to be able to get Teacher Application Grant dollars and hopes to see the state consolidate the number of data collection dates for all schools.

Find her full list of priorities here.