McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.

The former Republican, turned Democrat, stopped in Fort Wayne as part of her statewide Listening Tour. She says she recently launched an Exploratory Committee for governor and McCormick says she hopes to bring new ideas to the table. McCormick says if she decides to run, it’ll be as a Democrat.