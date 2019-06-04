McCartney rocks packed Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fans of The Beatles and Wings packed the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Monday night for a concert held by acclaimed rocker Paul McCartney.

An estimated 11,000-plus filled every seat in the arena as “Sir Paul” played hits from the earlier days of his 62-year career, such as “Let it Be,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Helter Skelter,” plus songs from his latest album, “Egypt Station.” His anti-bullying anthem, “Who Cares,” was one of several songs to draw a standing ovation from an energetic crowd, some of which arrived seven-and-a-half hours before the show began.

It was McCartney’s first concert in Fort Wayne, after which he complimented the audience and thanked them for attending. The concert was part of McCartney’s “Freshen Up” tour, which also features stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Las Vegas, and San Diego, California.

WOWO and its sister station, BIG 92.3, held a “pre-concert party” in the Coliseum’s Rooftop Lounge, awarding prizes that included two tickets to the concert of the winner’s choice, plus a four-pack of tickets to the Fort Wayne Komets’ home opener in October.