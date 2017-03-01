McAfee, Irsay, double reward for info in Delphi double murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Former Indianapolis Colts punter, Pat McAfee, and his former boss, Colts owner Jim Irsay, have increased the reward to $200-thousand for information regarding the double murder investigation in Delphi.

McAfee made the announcement with the the Facebook posting below:

The Indiana State Police Superintendent, Doug Carter told me, “Pat, someone knows something, we just need folks from across the country to see the picture and hear the audio file”.. So, Internet… Let’s go.. Myself, my former boss Jim Irsay, & many other incredible folks have sweetened the pot a bit.. $200,000 for a tip leading to this monster’s arrest. Please help us spread the word, cheers. #Delphi #Murders #America #Justice #Together

#HoosierForLife

Watch his video below:

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

