Maysville Road Walmart temporarily closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Mayville Road Walmart announced on their Facebook page today that they will be closing the store at 2 p.m. today.

The post says that they will be closed for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. Walmart says that this is in support of the effort of health officials working against the pandemic. No information on possible Covid-19 cases amongst employees was disclosed.

Pharmacy curbside service will remain open for their normal hours. The store will re-open on Sunday at 6 a.m.