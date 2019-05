FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Democratic Fort Wayne Mayoral candidate Tommy Schrader was arrested Tuesday night for criminal mischief.

According to a report by Fort Wayne’s NBC, police were called by employees at the Jeff’s Coney restaurant on East State Blvd. after they saw him walking back in front of their business, holding a purple teddy bear and vandalizing the benches outside.

The benches were left with obscenities and Nazi swastikas written on them. No further details were released.