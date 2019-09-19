Mayor unveils proposed 2020 Fort Wayne budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry unveiled his proposed city budget for 2020 Thursday morning, which includes record investment in neighborhoods.

The budget proposal calls for $33.3 million for neighborhoods, with $23.9 million for neighborhood streets and roads, $8 million for sidewalks and alleys and $1.4 million for bridges.

“Fort Wayne is in an enviable position with a positive financial outlook and a budget that’s reflective of what the community has told us they want city government to lead on – neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re a city on the move with unprecedented momentum and excitement. By working together, 2020 will be an outstanding year in Fort Wayne as we strive for excellence in providing the best services possible to the public.”

Other highlights include 15 recruits and four K-9’s for Fort Wayne Police. This would boost the department to have 480 patrolling officers.

The plan calls for 20 recruits, two new fire engines and a ladder truck for the Fort Wayne Fire Department for a total of 368 firefighters on staff.

Also, $3 million has been allocated for parks and recreation maintenance projects.

Property taxes, or the civil city budget, accounts for $180 million.

The budget will be presented to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 24.