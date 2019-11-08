Mayor Tom Henry joins just days after being elected to a fourth term

By
Jay Prince
-
Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne

The Mayor talks minimum wage and public health in his visit with Kayla Blakeslee on FWMN.

