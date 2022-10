FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry was arrested early Sunday morning for an OWI.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, officials with the Allen County Jail confirmed that 70-year-old Tom Henry was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Henry is in his fourth term as mayor and has said he will run again for a fifth term.

This story is still in its infancy. More details will be provided as they come in.