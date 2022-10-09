Fort Wayne Mayor Arrested for OWI, Issues Statement Accepting Responsibility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry was arrested early Sunday morning for an OWI.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, officials with the Allen County Jail confirmed that 70-year-old Tom Henry was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Henry addressed the media Sunday afternoon with a statement.

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handles this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.” – Mayor Tom Henry –

According to court documents, Henry faces three counts of operating while intoxicated, and the document states that the mayor’s blood alcohol content registered at .152%.

Henry is in his fourth term as mayor and has said he will run again for a fifth term.