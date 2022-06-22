Mayor Tom Henry announces bid for fifth term as mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry announced on Wednesday that he is seeking a fifth term as Fort Wayne mayor.

Henry spoke at the Cylde Theatre Wednesday afternoon, saying that he feels like the city needs his level of experience and that now is not the time for inexperience. He also said there is still a lot of work to do.

Henry’s wife, Cindy, introduced him to the stage and said that she encouraged him to do what makes him happy.

If elected to a fifth term, Henry would become the longest running mayor in the city’s history.

