Mayor submits 2021 budget proposal

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry presented the 2021 city budget proposal on Thursday.

The proposed balanced budget includes $27.7 million for neighborhood infrastructure, with $23.8 million for roads and streets, $2.5 million allocated for sidewalks and alleys and $1.4 million set aside for bridges.

Other additions include 100 body cameras for police department, two new engines for the fire department, $3 million to parks & recreation for maintenance projects and $186 million from property taxes.

The mayor’s office cited revenue reductions in gas and vehicle excise taxes as challenges from COVID-19 along with a projected decrease in income taxes in 2022.

The proposed budget will be presented to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

You can view the full proposed budget here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here