Mayor submits 2021 budget proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry presented the 2021 city budget proposal on Thursday.

The proposed balanced budget includes $27.7 million for neighborhood infrastructure, with $23.8 million for roads and streets, $2.5 million allocated for sidewalks and alleys and $1.4 million set aside for bridges.

Other additions include 100 body cameras for police department, two new engines for the fire department, $3 million to parks & recreation for maintenance projects and $186 million from property taxes.

The mayor’s office cited revenue reductions in gas and vehicle excise taxes as challenges from COVID-19 along with a projected decrease in income taxes in 2022.

The proposed budget will be presented to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

You can view the full proposed budget here.