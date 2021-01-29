Mayor, restaurant owners at odds over proposed tax hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposal looking for authority to raise Fort Wayne’s food and beverage tax is getting some pushback from local restaurant owners.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, at least 22 local restaurants have gone on record saying they oppose the proposal that Mayor Tom Henry pitched to state lawmakers this week that would raise the tax by one percent, calling it an “insult” to those in the restaurant industry.

Mayor Henry says if lawmakers approved it, it wouldn’t take effect until 2022, and adds that while it would cost the average customer less than $20 more per year, it would also generate millions of dollars to help fund city projects.

The Indiana House Ways and Means Committee is expected to discuss the proposal next Wednesday.