Mayor pulls Electric Works supporter from Legacy Fund board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big supporter of the Electric Works project for downtown Fort Wayne was removed from the city’s Legacy Joint Funding board just two weeks before a big vote on funding for the project.

Ron Turpin was informed by a letter from Mayor Tom Henry that he’s being removed from the board and replaced by Fort Wayne Community Schools Board member Steve Corona, according to the News-Sentinel.

Turpin told the paper that Henry informed him he wants a “new, fresh perspective” on the committee, and spokesman John Perlich says it has nothing to do with the Electric Works project.

Henry has come under fire from some local politicians, plus the developers of the project, for showing an apparent lack of support for the project, which he denies. However, Henry and the developers are at odds over how much public funding the project should get: they say they need $65-million, but he wants to limit the city’s contribution to $50-million.