Mayor Henry tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry released the following statement on social media:

Today, I was informed that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am very grateful to have been vaccinated, as my symptoms are mild. I am now resting at home and will continue to be in daily communication with the deputy mayor and city officials.

City officials say he will be isolated and will work from home for the next several days.