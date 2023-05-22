Mayor Henry seeking applicants for Youth Engagement Council

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2023-24 school year. Applicants are encouraged to apply soon.

The Council’s vision is to be a service learning group comprised of youth members. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects. The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applications will be accepted through July 21 and are available at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html. An applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore-senior for the 2023-24 school year.

*All applicants must include a completed application form from the website.

*Interviews will take place in August and September.

*Space on the council is limited and is a one-year commitment.

Applications may be mailed to the following address:

Mayor’s Office, Attn: Karen L. Richards, Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council,

200 E. Berry Street, 4th Floor, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802

Applicants may also email their applications to: Karen.Richards@cityoffortwayne.org