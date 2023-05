FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry has released a statement Tuesday on the Mad Ants leaving the city.

Henry said that he is disappointed that the team will be leaving after 16 years. He said that Fort Wayne remains an outstanding minor league sports city and that they anticipate interest from other entities looking to have a professional basketball presence in the community.

He also wished the Mad Ants the very best moving forward in Noblesville.