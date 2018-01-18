Mayor Henry cuts ribbon for first rehabilitated home at Vincent Village

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry helped cut the ribbon for the first rehabilitated home part of the Vincent Village campus.

The home is the first of six that will be rehabilitated with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Another home will be demolished with a new one built in its place.

The Vincent Village campus homes will be rented by homeless families from area shelters. Rent amounts will be based on each family’s income.

The first home, set on Gay Street, was a complete rehabilitation and include installation of all new windows and repair of the foundation.

The other rehabilitated locations include three homes on Holton Avenue and two homes on Reed Street.

“Thanks to a great partnership between the City and Vincent Village, we are addressing homelessness one person and one family at a time,” said Mayor Henry in a press release. “By working together, we are making a meaningful difference in this neighborhood and in our community.”