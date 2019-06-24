Mayor Henry breaks ground on Hessen Cassel stormwater improvement project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another neighborhood improvement project kicked off in Fort Wayne Monday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry led the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Hessen Cassel stormwater project, to reduce flooding and standing water, alongside neighborhood residents, Sixth District City Councilman Glynn Hines, City Utilities and Public Works staff members and project construction crews.

The improvement project focuses on six southeast neighborhoods and includes more than 650 homes in 10 subdivisions.

The Hessen Cassel Phase 1 project is worth $1.8-million in construction, and will place 2,500 feet of storm pipe underground, install 1.8 miles of roadside ditches, include sidewalks on both sides of the road and add an up-to-date traffic signal with pedestrian crosswalks at Tillman Road.

Phase 1 affects Hessen Cassel Road between Brently Way, south of Tillman Road, and Stardale Drive, south of Paulding Road. It will serve the following neighborhoods: Branning Hills Community Association, Casselwood, Terrace Civic Association, Eastland Gardens Community, Hickory Grove Neighborhood Association and Trier Ridge Park Association.

Following the completion of Phase 1, bids will be solicited for Phase 2, which will take place between Stardale Drive and Oxford Street.

The Hessen Cassel project is part of a $40-million stormwater investment and is one of ten stormwater projects underway this year.