Mayor Henry and Public Works Division highlight record investment in 2023 neighborhood infrastructure upgrades

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry and Public Works Division leaders today announced a record $48.3 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements will occur throughout the community this construction season.

Officials highlighted the Fairfield-Terrace-Belmont Neighborhood Concrete Street Repair Project which began in 2022 and will be completed this year. The project consists of completely removing and replacing concrete streets that are in poor condition: Webster Street from Paulding Road to Lenox Avenue, and Harrison Street from Fairfax Avenue to Pettit Avenue. The project also includes spot repairing sidewalks that are in poor condition, spot repairing curbs in poor condition and reparation of residential, commercial and alley drive approaches. ADA curb ramps will be updated where needed. Miscellaneous stormwater improvements and underdrain work are included with this project as well.

Fairfield-Terrace-Belmont is a part of the Packard Area Planning Alliance, which is finalizing and implementing the Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan. In surveys, interviews, focus groups, and neighborhood walks, infrastructure improvements (such as those listed) were considered a top priority.

Neighborhood infrastructure highlights (a complete listing of 2023 accomplishments are attached to this news release):



*$300K – sidewalk repairs (50% cost share)

*$1.3M – miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work

*$200K – curb repairs

*$400K – trip hazard elimination & levelling

*$500K – ADA curb ramp packages

*$150K – guardrail and attenuator repairs

*1 major arterial widening project

*2 arterial rehab projects

*7 neighborhood street rehab projects

*28 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)

*9 miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing

*3 bridge rehab/replacement projects

*4 brick alley/street repair projects

*21 concrete alley replacements

*2 new sidewalk construction projects

*3 new trail projects

*13 traffic projects

*7 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

*26 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

Projects carried forward from 2022

*Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge (upgrade and renaming)

*1 sidewalk project

*3 trail projects

*1 neighborhood rehab/reconstruction project

In 2017, the City Administration and a majority of City Council members came together to provide additional funding for alley work and sidewalks in neighborhoods.

In 2023, residents and businesses will see a continuation of the City’s commitment to neighborhood infrastructure projects with a planned record investment of $48.3 million, which includes $39.2 million for streets/roads/bridges, $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $2.7 million for trails. Since 2014, the City has invested more than $250 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

“Fort Wayne’s commitment to neighborhood improvements through our Public Works Division is evident with the record-breaking plans we have developed for 2023,” said Mayor Henry. “Neighborhoods continue to be the backbone of Fort Wayne. We’re fortunate to have strong and vibrant neighborhoods that are growing and thriving. One way to help ensure ongoing progress is by constantly addressing infrastructure needs.”