Master Spas hiring 200 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based Master Spas is hiring 200 people in the next two months.

The company says the hiring is to keep up with customer demand and industry growth. The new positions will be in production, warehouse, industrial maintenance, production management and will also include manufacturing engineers and software developers.

Master Spas says they are offering competitive wages, growth development, a 10 percent shift premium for second shift, new hire bonuses of up to $500, retention bonuses of up to $1,000 for select premium positions, paid vacation after 90 days, medical, dental and vision insurance available after 30 days and employee discounts on hot tubs and swim spas.

To view job descriptions and to apply, click here.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 people, with 400 jobs added and a second shift since March 2020.