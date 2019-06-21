Massive explosion at gas refinery in Philadelphia: reports

PHILADELPHIA (Fox News): A massive fireball lit up the night sky in South Philadelphia early Friday in what was apparently an explosion at a local gas refinery. Early reports gave the location as 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, not far from the city’s sports complex.

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion and huge fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philly. 76 and 95 closed in the area. Fortunately no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/eluhovWIty — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) June 21, 2019

Just witnessed this explosion heading to Philly airport.. praying no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/S0fcN50HaT — Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported that the fire had been contained with no reports of injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the fire was still unclear.