Massive explosion at gas refinery in Philadelphia: reports

By
Fox News
-

PHILADELPHIA (Fox News): A massive fireball lit up the night sky in South Philadelphia early Friday in what was apparently an explosion at a local gas refinery. Early reports gave the location as 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, not far from the city’s sports complex.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported that the fire had been contained with no reports of injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the fire was still unclear.

