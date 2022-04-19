Masks no longer required at Fort Wayne Airport and on Citilink buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Masks will no longer be required at Fort Wayne International Airport and on Citilink buses after a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Citilink says they will continue to provide masks on all buses and in facilities for any rider or staff member who would like to use one.

Meanwhile, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will no longer require masks for passengers, visitors and employees. Also, the TSA will no longer enforce masks to be worn inside the terminal building.

The moves for both FWA and Citilink are effective immediately.

