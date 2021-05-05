Masks could be optional for EACS next school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools will leave the door open for face masks to be optional next school year.

The school board voted 6-1 last night in a measure that not only makes that a possibility, but also says that they’ll abide by a mask mandate if the governor or local health officials order it, according to the Journal Gazette.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong says the school district will keep looking to local, state, and federal health agencies for guidance and will modify its plans accordingly.

You can read the full resolution, and other documents from last night’s meeting, through this link.