Mask mandate ends for most Indiana state-run facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state’s mask mandate for most state facilities is officially over.

Starting today, you no longer have to wear a face mask when you go inside most state buildings. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order does, however, require schools to have face coverings indoors through June 30th, and they’ll also be required at state prisons, hospitals, the Indiana Veterans Home, and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Starting on July 1st, school boards will be allowed to figure out what restrictions they want to impose within their respective school districts.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the order directs Hoosiers to follow CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask-wearing and other protective measures.

It also waives any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.