Marion woman dies in Grant County crash

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion.

Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving a 2020 Baodiao moped south on Baldwin nearing Fourth Street when the driver of a semi truck allegedly ran a red light and struck the moped in the intersection. Officials say the moped had a green light and the right of way at the time of the crash.

Bilbee was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.