Marion police investigating after man held captive

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police obtained a search warrant and searched the home the man said he was held at, but they did not find anyone there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.