Marion police arrest minor in weekend shooting

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has made an arrest in a March 25 shooting that resulted in the death of Walter Carpenter, 30, of Marion.

The 16-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile facility outside of Grant County. It is believed that the motive was to rob the victim and the suspect then shot the victim one time.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim lying on the kitchen floor of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grant County Dispatch at (765) 668-4417, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.