Marion man dies in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Grant County.

The Indiana State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash on State Road 37 near 50th Street at around 9:40 a.m.

Officials say James Farr, 79, was driving a Ford Fusion north on SR 37 near 50th when he crossed the center line, striking a Jeep going south. Farr was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he later died. A passenger in the Fusion was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with internal injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.