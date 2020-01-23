Marion man accused of shooting at police during chase

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion man was arrested after police say he shot at them after a pursuit Wednesday night.

Marion Police, Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police had stopped a car at 5:09 p.m. on a suspect wanted for questioning in a Wabash shooting that injured one person on Jan. 20.

Police say Cori C. Gentry, 30, refused to exit his Pontiac Vibe and yelled out that he “had nothing to lose” and then drove into and Indiana State Police cruiser before backing into a Marion Police car at 3rd and Whites Avenue. He then drove north on Whites Avenue.

During the pursuit, Gentry allegedly opened the driver’s door on G Street and fired two shots at officers.

The chase continued, hitting speeds over 70 mph before Gentry struck a police car in the 300 block of East Grant Street. He continued before losing control of his car in the alley between Spencer Avenue and Hill Street, hitting a tree.

Gentry tossed his gun out of the car and was arrested without incident.

Police found a woman and her 8-month-old daughter in the car. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman told police she was driving the car until the traffic stop at 3rd and Whites Avenue before she was ordered to switch seats.

No officers were injured.

Police say an investigation is still ongoing, and that multiple charges are pending.