Marilyn Hissong appointed EACS Superintendent

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Marilyn Hissong has been appointed the new Superintendent of East Allen County Schools.

Hissong has been “acting” superintendent since mid-July.

The EACS Board of Trustees is offering Hissong a base salary of $140,000 in the first year, with the potential of a $3,000 raise in the last two years.

Her contract runs from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020.

Hissong graduated from Woodlan High School in 1988 and obtained a teaching degree in 1992 from Ball State University. She received her school administration degree in 1998 from IPFW and her educational specialist degree in Superintendency from Ball State University in 2002.

Hissong began her career as a teacher and then a principal at several schools before she held the Director of Curriculum position. She then became the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary until she was appointed acting superintendent in July.

“I’ve wanted this all my life and I’ve worked hard to get to this point,” said Hissong in a press release. “We will work together as a team to provide the best education and opportunities for all students!”