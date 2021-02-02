Marijuana, alcohol usage up among local teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Indiana University study says kids in northeast Indiana drink, smoke, and do more drugs than kids in other parts of the state.

The 2020 Indiana Youth Survey says nearly one-in-ten high school freshmen in this corner of the state report using marijuana regularly. The number is closer to eight-percent in the rest of the state.

Alcohol usage among teens in northeast Indiana is almost three times the amount of reported marijuana usage.

Researchers do not have a specific reason for why alcohol and drug use is higher in northeast Indiana, and they say the numbers could change in next year’s Youth Survey.

You can find the full survey results here.