Marco Out, Simona In, Rick Ware Racing Returns

This week’s episode: Marco Andretti steps away from full-time competition for 2021 but will run the Indy 500, Simona de Silvestro will return to the 500 with Paretta Autosport through a partnership with Team Penske and Rick Ware Racing teases a full-time IndyCar entry for 2021.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

