March Indiana employment numbers released, lower than national rate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent for March and remains lower than the national rate of 4.5 percent, according to a report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

According to the report, Indiana’s Labor Force increased by 6,093 over the previous month. Indiana’s total labor force stands at more than 3.32 million, and the state’s 64.5 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63 percent.

“Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to drop, and the 3.9 percent rate for March is the lowest it’s been since 2001,” said Steven Braun, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “While this is a positive economic indicator, there are thousands of good-paying jobs currently available in Indiana that require in-demand skills. Fortunately, our local WorkOne Career Centers can help unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers with training programs, interview coaching, veteran services and more.”

Commissioner Braun also noted private sector employment has grown by more than 39,300 over the year.