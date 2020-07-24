Marc Lotter on VP Pence’s Indiana visit

By
John Graham
-
("Mike Pence" by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0)

 

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here