Maple Creek Principal Bill Tohler selected as next assistant superintendent by NACS School Board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Northwest Allen County Schools officials approved Maple Creek Middle School Principal Bill Toler, Ed.S., as the district’s next assistant superintendent at the June 13 school board meeting. Toler will begin his new role July 1.

“It’s been great working in the district these past 12 years, and I’m excited for this next step,” Toler said.

Toler will serve in a new position that combines some duties of current Assistant Superintendent Gloria Shamanoff, Ed.S., who oversees K-5 curriculum with some of Mr. Sam DiPrimio’s duties, director of secondary education.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Toler in his new position, and I’m confident he’ll do an excellent job,” said Wayne Barker, incoming superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools.

Toler has worked in education for 20 years, 12 years in administration at Maple Creek and eight years teaching English to 7th and 8th grade students in Indianapolis.

Toler completed his Doctor of Education in educational leadership this year, and his specialist in education degree in school superintendency in 2018 both through Ball State University, thus, acquiring his superintendent’s license. He obtained his master’s degree in education in 2009 from BSU and his bachelor’s degree in English education from Southern Illinois University in 2001.

Besides leading multiple international trips with students and parents, Toler was voted the “Best Middle School Principal” in Fort Wayne in 2020 through Fort Wayne Newspapers Reader’s Choice.

DiPrimio is shifting roles as well; he will serve as the director of human resources for the district beginning July 1.

Northwest Allen County Schools believes in providing a healthy and safe learning environment that engages, supports, and challenges each learner in a culture of achievement and excellence. More information about NACS may be found at nacs.k12.in.us. NACS serves an estimated 7,922 students in 11 schools spanning three townships in Allen County, Ind.