Maple Creek Middle School Sixth Grader To Receive State Math Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area sixth grader has been awarded for success at Indiana’s top math contest. Maple Creek Middle School sixth grader Caleb Chen will receive an award at 1 P.M. Friday in the North Atrium of the Indiana Statehouse for scoring among the top five percent in a statewide contest through the Indiana Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Back in April, Chen competed in the ICTM contest, missing only one question in the pre-algebra category. His score of 39 out 40 placed him first in the local chapter and tied for second place in the state. The top three students in each exam category will be awarded a plaque for first, second and third place at the State Math Contest Awards ceremony.

Students who performed in the top 5% by exam category will be awarded a Scholar medal.