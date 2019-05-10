Many in attendance at the Annual Police Memorial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Many officers, fireman and citizens were in attendance for the Annual Police Memorial which was the kick off to Police week at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County.

Speakers for the memorial included Mayor Tom Henry, FWPD Officer Michael Joyner, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, FWPD Chief Steve Reed, FWFD Chief Eric Lahey, Police Chaplain Richard Hartman, New Haven Police Chief Henry Mckinnon and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters proclaimed May 10, 2019 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 12-18, 2019 as Police Week in Allen County. To celebrate the week, thank a first responder for their service to our community.

The service celebrates the lives of the first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. In the service, speakers talked about the sacrifices officers, firemen and their families make.

More than 160 first responders lost their lives last year in the United States. So far this year, the total is at 40.

The memorial is located at 1001 North Wells Street. Names are etched of each fireman and police officer from Allen County that has lost their lives in the line of duty.