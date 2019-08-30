Man’s murder sentence appeal rejected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s 170-year sentence for the murders of two people in Ligonier will be upheld.

That’s the ruling from the Indiana Court of Appeals over 36-year-old Michael Johnson’s case.

The Journal Gazette reports that he argued that a Noble County trial court “abused its discretion” in his case and that since he was high on drugs when he shot the two people over a stolen designer handbag, he should have been held “less culpable” in their killings.

Johnson was one of three people who went to retake a $10,000 Prada purse that had been stolen from him when he shot and killed 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein and 30-year-old Justin Adams in March 2018.