Man’s death under investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found early this morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Thompson Avenue at about 3:10 a.m. after a passerby saw the man, a black male in his 20s or 30s, lying on the sidewalk. Emergency crews took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say it’s currently unclear if the man’s death was due to a criminal act of some sort, or a medical condition. An autopsy is scheduled with the Allen County Coroner’s Office.