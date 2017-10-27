Man’s body found in downtown construction site on W. Berry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a body was found inside the Skyline Tower construction site near W. Berry and Webster Streets.

Officers were called to the area just before 4:30 a.m., Friday in reference to a man down. A worker had arrived on site and found the body. Once officers arrived, it was clear the man was unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. Medics arrived and he was pronounced deceased.

Multiple detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating and searching for any evidence associated with the incident.

In the meantime, officers are asking that if you have any information regarding this incident to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201.

The identity of the victim as well the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.