Manchester University receives $1M+ gift

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business)—The former owners of Troyer Food Group in Goshen have given Manchester University a series of gifts totaling $1.25 million to support scholarships and endowment programs. Manchester alumni Paris and Becky Ball-Miller, who are long-time donors to their alma mater, say they want the funds to help “better this world now and in the years to follow.”

The couple has designated a $1 million planned gift to the Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed School Fund to help first generation college students who major in peace studies, religion or environmental studies. The fund was named for Becky’s parents. Her father graduated from Manchester in 1963.

The couple is also giving $250,000 over five years, with $150,000 more to the endowed scholarship, $50,000 going to The Manchester Fund and $50,000 to the Manchester Bold New Initiatives Fund. The $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign is raising money for the endowment and scholarships.

The Ball-Millers acquired the Elkhart County-based food service distributor in 1996. In 2011, the couple announced the company would become a 100% employee-owned company.