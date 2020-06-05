Manchester University President speaks out on recent unrest

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): There is plenty of work to be done.

That’s what Manchester University President Dave McFadden said in a video message to students and faculty on the topics of racism and escalating tensions between minorities and police:

There have been protests nationwide, including in northeast Indiana, for the past seven days since a video showing the death of a black man in Minnesota while in police custody went viral.

The four officers accused in the death of George Floyd have all since been charged.