Manchester University names next president

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) – After a national search, Manchester University announced on Monday that Dr. Stacy H. Young will become the 16th president of the university, effective July 1.

She is a member of the university’s 1996 graduating class, when she received her Bachelor of Science in accounting. She went on to obtain a master’s degree in business administration from Bethel University, and a Ph.D. in leadership from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

She currently serves as the president of Montcalm Community College in Sidney, Michigan.