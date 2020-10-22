Manchester University eliminating tuition for some incoming students

NORTH MANCHESTER/FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It just got a lot cheaper for some to pursue a higher education locally.

Manchester University has launched a program to eliminate out-of-pocket tuition expenses for Indiana first-year students entering MU in the fall of 2021, for all four years of their college career.

The Indiana Tuition Bridge Program will allow the school to combine a student’s Indiana state grant and federal grant funding with MU scholarships, with the University bridging the gap between that combined amount and full-time tuition.

Students must have an adjusted gross income of $65,000 a year or less, be an Indiana resident, and live on campus.

Find full details here.