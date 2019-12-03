Manchester University cutting physics, economics, other majors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area University is cutting several programs.

Manchester University says in an effort to “better align its offerings with what students and employers say they want,” the school will phase out majors in public relations, economics, physics, engineering science, modern languages, and secondary education mathematics.

The total enrollment in the majors being phased out is just 25, and the students already enrolled in those programs will be able to graduate. All current students will have until the end of the academic year to declare those majors or minors and finish them through Manchester.

Manchester President Dave McFadden says the school is pivoting toward health sciences and other courses with strong potential, including a data science major and a redesign of the Spanish, sociology and mathematics majors:

“Adding new programs and strengthening existing ones helps us prepare students for good jobs or graduate school as soon as they graduate. For example, we are developing a bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as a master’s degree in nutrition and nutrigenomics. This fall we launched a 3+1 Master of Accountancy, which allows a student to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in four years.”