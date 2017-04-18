Manchester teacher who resigned wants job back

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A sixth grade Manchester teacher, who resigned, wants his job back.

Andrew Zimmerman resigned in March, but now he’s wanting to reclaim his teaching position at Manchester Intermediate School, according to the Times-Union in Warsaw.

Community members, students and parents all spoke on Zimmerman’s behalf during a recent school board meeting. However, no decision was announced.

It’s unclear why Zimmerman resigned in the first place and no other information has been disclosed. Meanwhile, Zimmerman is still waiting to hear if he’ll get his job back.