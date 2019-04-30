Man wounded in southeast Fort Wayne shooting

By
Darrin Wright
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in serious condition after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne last night.

Officers were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Lafayette and Oxford at around 10:30pm Monday to find the man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the man was apparently shot behind a vacant home on Lafayette, then drove to the parking lot, where his girlfriend called police.

No information has been released about any potential suspects in the case.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here