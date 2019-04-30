Man wounded in southeast Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in serious condition after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne last night.

Officers were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Lafayette and Oxford at around 10:30pm Monday to find the man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the man was apparently shot behind a vacant home on Lafayette, then drove to the parking lot, where his girlfriend called police.

No information has been released about any potential suspects in the case.