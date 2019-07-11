Man wounded after confronting robber

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Delaware County are searching the neighborhoods near a credit union after a customer was shot by an attempted robbery suspect. It happened at the PrimeTrust Credit Union in Muncie Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows a customer standing up to the man instead of ducking for cover. The robber then fired his gun, grazing the customer’s leg, and fled.

Muncie police officer Chase Winkle says it was noble what the customer did in standing up to the robber, but it’s best to leave it to the police so no one gets hurt:

“I certainly don’t think it was stupid. His intentions were good, he was trying to do the right thing, but it’s dangerous.”

If you have any information on the robbery, call (765) 749-4933.